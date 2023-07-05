Great British Beef Week 2023 'surpassed expectations' with engagement

The recent Great British Beef Week (GBBW) campaign achieved a 98% positive media sentiment, as the annual initiative urged consumers to enjoy the natural flavours of British beef.

AHDB, which spearheads the initiative, said this year's GBBW marketing campaign surpassed the levy board's expectations in terms of consumer engagement.

The week-long celebration of British beef's quality and leading farming credentials ran from 23–30 April 2023, garnering extensive media coverage.

The successful beef sector campaign urged people to reimagine the traditional roast and put their own twist on it.

According to new figures published by AHDB, it was shown on prominent platforms such as BBC News and ITV News, reaching an estimated 18 million people.

Marketing strategies, including social media initiatives, recipe videos, in-store supermarket promotions, and collaborations, were employed to promote the campaign.

Ten case study placements were also secured across regional and national titles, spanning various UK regions.

A highlight of the campaign was the 'roast beef reimagined' initiative collaboration with NFU president and Ladies in Beef co-founder, Minette Batters, which featured across online and social channels.

Three unique social media influencers also increased awareness and encouraged people enjoy traditional beef roast dinner with a twist.

Featuring a range of assets, the campaign reached a diverse audience, with the social influencer content achieving 100% positive sentiment.

On Facebook, the campaign generated 1.5 million impressions, reaching over a million users, according to AHDB.

Activity sheets were also created for children and distributed to butchers, farm shops, and through National Trust partner farms for school visits.

Carrie McDermid, head of marketing at AHDB, said this year's Great British Beef Week marketing campaign surpassed the levy board's expectations in terms of consumer engagement.

"The remarkable reach and media coverage, coupled with the support from esteemed organisations such as Ladies in Beef, Red Tractor, NFU, RABI, and Hybu Cig Cymru, demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborating with industry stakeholders."

The GBBW campaign was founded by Ladies in Beef to champion sustainable British beef and celebrate the role of British farmers.