Great British Beef Week returns as demand for local meat surges

Great British Beef Week will return this April with a renewed push to drive demand for home-produced beef, as new figures show rising consumer confidence in British farming and strong support for local meat retailers.

The nationwide campaign, led by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), launches on St George’s Day (23 April) and will highlight the role of butchers and farm shops in connecting consumers with locally sourced beef.

It comes as 71% of consumers say they feel positive about British agriculture — the highest level recorded — while a similar proportion believe meat bought from a butcher is good quality, underlining growing trust in local supply chains.

Created by Ladies in Beef, the campaign focuses on the full journey from farm to fork, promoting quality, provenance and the people behind production, from livestock farmers to independent retailers and national supermarkets supporting the initiative.

However, the spotlight on local supply chains also comes at a time when many livestock producers continue to face cost pressures and tight margins, adding weight to efforts aimed at encouraging shoppers to back British produce.

Jilly Greed, Devon beef farmer and co-founder of Ladies in Beef, said the campaign is about “championing our trusted local supply chains, the family farms, farm shops and butchers that work together to deliver top-quality British beef to communities”.

She added that buying locally supports “British farmers who care deeply about quality and the environment”.

Consumer behaviour continues to reflect that message. More than 3.1 million shoppers bought meat from a butcher over the past year, spending an average of £135.50, while many cite supporting local businesses and buying British as key motivations.

Around one in ten consumers also purchase red meat from farm shops, reinforcing the role of shorter supply chains in the sector.

AHDB’s campaign will be backed by retailers and a programme of digital activity, with industry figures including Baroness Minette Batters and Adam Henson supporting the initiative.

A partnership with The Farmer’s Dog pub will also bring the campaign to life, showcasing locally sourced beef linked to farmers such as Kaleb Cooper, and highlighting the journey from farm to plate through those working across the business.

Charlotte Kingham said Great British Beef Week is “a fantastic opportunity to showcase British farmers and the local supply chains that bring their produce to our counters”.

Industry leaders say the campaign is key to reinforcing the reputation of British beef. NFU Livestock Board chair David Barton said producers deliver meat to “some of the highest welfare and environmental standards in the world”, while Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley described the week as “a powerful celebration of British farming”.

Regional activity will also run alongside the campaign, including events in Northern Ireland focused on traceability and quality, as well as education initiatives such as a schools-based “Mini Beef Week”.

Butchers remain central to the message, with research showing most consumers value the expertise at the counter and the service provided.

Great British Beef Week 2026 runs from 23 to 30 April, with the industry now watching to see whether strong consumer sentiment translates into sustained support for British beef at a time when the sector faces ongoing economic pressures.