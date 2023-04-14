Great British Beef Week returns next weekend on St George’s Day

Great British Beef Week (GBBW) returns next weekend on St George’s Day, with the 'naturally delicious' meat to be reinvented with infusions from around the world.

GBBW, taking place from 23 to 30 April, returns for a twelfth year with farmers, processors, retailers and butchers all uniting to celebrate the UK’s iconic meat.

The event is the brainchild of Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation of female beef farmers founded by Devon producer Jilly Greed and NFU President Minette Batters.

For this year, the week-long celebration has secured the support of Caribbean, Filipino and Mexican chefs, who will be sharing their recipe ideas for the iconic British roast.

It also comes ahead of the King’s Coronation, when households across the country will be celebrating their patriotic pride.

Once again, the initiative is supported by AHDB, Red Tractor, the NFU, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute (RABI).

AHDB head of marketing Carrie McDermid said: “We are delighted that these three fantastic foodie influencers will use their cooking expertise on social media to inspire the nation to cook with beef during the ever-popular GBBW.

“By sharing these videos, we will be able to reach and encourage more households to mix-up their roast beef experience and celebrate delicious locally reared British beef, which is amongst the most sustainable in the world.”

NFU President Minette Batters will kick-off the celebrations on Sunday with an on-farm video for social media, talking about the importance of GBBW and the sustainability of UK beef.