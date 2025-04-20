Great British Beef Week returns to celebrate farmers' dedication

A nationwide campaign celebrating the taste and sustainability of British-produced beef and the farmers behind it will soon return for 2025.

The highly anticipated Great British Beef Week (GBBW) is marking its 15th year, running from 23-30 April, coinciding with St George's Day.

Launched by farmers, GBBW aims to showcase the versatility of British beef while emphasising the sector's commitment to sustainable farming practices.

The event was created by Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation founded by Devon producer Jilly Greed and former NFU president Minette Batters.

The group’s mission is to raise awareness about the high quality of British beef by leveraging a nationwide network of beef producers.

For the 2025 campaign, organisers have promised a farmer-led initiative, with the "faces behind British beef farming" taking centre stage.

The campaign will share authentic farmer stories, highlighting the passion and dedication involved in producing every cut of British beef.

Organisers emphasise the importance of British rain and grass in producing beef that is both sustainable and delicious.

“We’re celebrating Great British Beef Week, and it all starts here – on our beautiful green pasture fields, ideal for raising healthy cattle,” explained Martha Hayes, a beef farmer and member of Ladies in Beef.

“As farmers, we have a crucial role in caring for our countryside, and that naturally includes the incredible wildlife, hares and lapwing to grey partridge, we see on our farmland through the seasons."

Throughout the week, the campaign will run across multiple platforms, including social media, broadcast, and print media.

Retailers and supermarkets will also get involved by adding special stickers to beef products to highlight the initiative.

Additionally, promotional materials such as farmgate banners, stickers, children’s activity sheets, and recipe leaflets will be available for free to support the campaign.

Jilly Greed, co-founder of Ladies in Beef, expressed her excitement for this year's campaign, calling it “the biggest and best yet.”

She said: “Year after year, the campaign continues to grow, helping more people appreciate the dedication behind the production of British beef.

"This year's campaign will feature on a variety of channels throughout the week, including fundraising events for RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), our valued charity partner for 14 years."