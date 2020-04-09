Great British Beef Week to be 'scaled-down' due to Covid-19

The beef initiative will still be going ahead but in a lighter format as a result of the current situation

This year's Great British Beef Week will be going ahead this year in a 'scaled-down' format due to the Covid-19 situation.

The UK beef's sector week-long initiative has had to cancel events such as fundraisers for farming charity RABI.

However, online and traditional media activity will still go ahead, albeit adapted to ‘the new normal’.

The sector is now being urged to come together online and through social media to inspire consumers to buy British beef.







Farmer and rural TV presenter, Adam Henson, who is getting behind the campaign, said the initiative is 'as important now as it has ever been'.

"Our beef farmers continue to work tirelessly to feed the nation in extraordinary circumstances," Mr Henson said.

"Hopefully it will encourage farmers and the public to come together online to support each other and champion quality British beef.”

Jilly Greed, co-founder of Ladies in Beef, which organises GBBW, said they had considered postponing the initiative due to the 'uncertain and challenging' times.

But she said: "With empty shelves causing consumer confidence to waver, we believe there is an opportunity for the beef sector to come together to reassure people that we are working incredibly hard to put food on their tables.

“Our meal ideas are all based around batch cooking and store cupboard essentials. We are working with influencers to help get the message out there that beef is versatile and nutritious as well as delicious.”

GBBW, which marks its tenth anniversary this year, takes place from 23 to 30 April and will continue to profile some of the country’s most well-known and inspirational beef farmers.

Farming charity RABI will continue raising money online.