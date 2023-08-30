Great Glen Challenge: Farmers raise £50,000 for charity RSABI

Twenty-five teams have raised nearly £50,000 for farming charity RSABI as part of the annual Great Glen Challenge, with donations still being accepted.

The fundraiser, consisting of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk, and 17km run, took place between Fort Augustus and Fort William on 25 August.

The teams, from a wide range of roles in Scottish agriculture, were raising funds for RSABI, a charity which provides support to people in farming.

The annual challenge is designed to raise awareness of the work of the charity as well as the importance of teamwork and physical fitness for mental and physical wellness.

This year's overall team winner was Scottish Woodlands, with last year’s winners Shannoch, taking second team place, followed by the Royal Bank of Scotland at third.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the Great Glen Challenge 2023 'really was an exceptional event'.

"We are so grateful to our sponsors and to everyone who took part, helped teams to train or came along to support on the day,” she said.

“We are also very grateful to our trustees and volunteers who got their sleeves rolled up and helped us set the event up and derig afterwards in a range of weathers."

Individual awards were made to Edward Fletcher (mountain biking) of Galbraith Giants, Mark Donald (kayaking) of NFU Team 2, and David Michie (running) of NFU Team 1.

Walking (joint first place) was awarded to Rebecca Drummond of Team Shannoch, Neil White of Scottish Woodlands and Andy Glasgow of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Participating teams included Bank of Scotland, Bell Ingram, Bidwells LLP, the Crofting Commission, Davidson & Robertson, Galbraith, Gillespie Macandrew, James Hutton Institute and NFU Scotland, among others.

RSABI’s freephone Helpline – 0808 1234 555 – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.