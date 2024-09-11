Great Glen Challenge: Scottish farmers raise £50,000 for RSABI

Twenty-seven teams from a range of roles in Scottish agriculture have raised £50,000 for farming charity RSABI following an annual multi-sporting event.

The initiative was part of the Great Glen Challenge, an event between Fort Augustus and Fort William, which took place on 30 August.

The route consists of a 49km mountain bike, 6km kayak, 18km walk, and 17km run and is designed to challenge teams, promoting commitment and teamwork from the onset of training up to the day of the event.

Money raised is for RSABI, a charity which provides emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish farming.

This year's £50,000 takes the amount raised since the event was launched 12 years ago to over £500,000.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, expressed her gratitude: “The dedication of our participants in both their fundraising and training efforts is truly inspiring.

“Our goal for the 2024 challenge was to surpass £50,000 which would take the total amount raised since the event was launched to over £500,000.

"This level of fundraising is incredibly important to support RSABI’s work to provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.”

The overall team winner for the second year was Scottish Woodlands, with Johnston Carmichael taking second team place, followed by the NFU, Ninja Focused Union Sportspeople, in third.

Individual awards were made to David Hamilton (mountain biking) of SPEN – the Land Guys, Mark Donald (kayaking) of NFU – Ninja Focused Union Sportspeople, Lawrence O’Hara (running) of Begbies Traynor and walking winner David King, Scottish Woodlands.

Supporters can continue to donate to the teams’ fundraising efforts by visiting the official event page.