Great Yorkshire Show set to go ahead in July

Plans are underway for the Great Yorkshire Show to be held in July providing the government's Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted as intended.

Show organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) said it was planning for the event to be held on 13 to 15 July.

The show, based Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, remains subject to restrictions being lifted as set out by the government last week.

The announcement has raised hopes that large farming shows and events may be able to resume from 21 June.

Last year’s Great Yorkshire Show was cancelled for the first time since the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, as were many others.

But any resumption of large events returning remains subject to the UK's progress in tackling the virus and the success of a series of pilot events planned by the government this spring.

Charles Mills, Honorary Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show said: “We are pleased to confirm that we are planning to hold the Great Yorkshire Show on 13-15 July 2021.

“This will of course have to be reviewed regularly and is based on the assumption that the whole country successfully moves from the current lockdown to step 4 in the government’s roadmap on the 21 June.

“We will only go ahead with the show if we can do so safely for all concerned.”

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society said it was exploring what this year's show programme could safely include.

Further details about the show, including ticket sales, will be announced in due course.