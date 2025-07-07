Great Yorkshire Show to spotlight farmer health as initiative gathers pace

A ground-breaking health and wellbeing initiative is transforming support for farming communities — already reaching nearly 1,300 farmers and set to deliver even more over the coming year, including at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The two-year programme has so far provided training sessions, social events, one-to-one advice, and wellbeing clinics at auction marts throughout the the North of England

Delivered in partnership by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, UTASS (Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services), the Farmer Network and Field Nurse, the initiative is backed by a £150,000 grant from Defra’s Farmer Welfare Fund to offer crucial support to farming families.

Over the next nine months, the programme will expand with a series of targeted events and support services designed to reach more members of the farming community.

As part of the initiative, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society — organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show — has partnered with training provider F3A to deliver first aid training specifically tailored for farmers.

Allister Nixon, chief executive of the society, said: “The funding has enabled the Society to deliver even more impactful and meaningful support to build upon our year-round work to promote and support farmers and agriculture in the North of England.

"The feedback has been really positive and we are committed to delivering more support that makes a real difference to farmers and their families.”

The Farmer Network has used the funding to launch a new Women in Farming group in North-West Cumbria. In addition, the charity has hosted succession planning workshops focusing on changes to inheritance tax for agricultural land, as well as a health and safety workshop.

Adam Day, managing director of the Farmer Network, said: “The Farmer Network has organised a number of social events and mental health awareness training days which it has not previously had funding to deliver. These have been very well received by our farming communities.”

UTASS has also played a vital role, delivering first aid and mental health awareness sessions tailored to the needs of farmers. It has offered one-to-one business support for those facing urgent challenges and hosted a variety of social events, including pre-lambing breakfasts and Supper On Us gatherings.

The organisation has also established a Women in Farming network in the Durham Dales and partnered with a local veterinary practice to provide a Bluetongue disease update event.

Emma Spry, UTASS manager, said: “In such a period of change and uncertainty for farming families, providing the opportunities for people to come together, to talk and support one another, is perhaps more important than ever.”

Field Nurse has expanded its reach by providing weekly free health checks for farmers at new locations in Otley, Yorkshire, and Penrith, Cumbria.

Its mobile health trailer will be present throughout the Great Yorkshire Show, located near Brown Gate and the Fleeces marquee, offering drop-in health MOTs for farming visitors.

The organisation is also promoting its Farming Stronger for Longer campaign, which encourages daily on-farm exercises to help maintain physical health and mobility.

Kathryn Phillips, trustee of Field Nurse, said: “Both these nurses are available each week for regular health checks with farmers attending the auction and can also go to agricultural shows and other events to raise awareness of their services and offer health checks on-site.”