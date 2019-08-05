Green farm fund reopens for new applications

Today’s announcement means that more farmers will have the opportunity to benefit from the fund

The fourth round of funding for the Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund has today opened for new applications.

£2.5 million worth of extra funding has been made available for farmers working together on environmental projects.

It is expected to support approximately 40 new facilitation groups to deliver large-scale environment improvement in their area over the next three years.

Improvements could include natural flood prevention, enhancing wildlife habitats or planting more trees.







To apply, groups must submit plans showing how they will work together and share knowledge to protect their local environment, in line with their local Countryside Stewardship priorities.

Groups of farmers and landowners will be able to bid for a share of the fund until 4 October.

Successful facilitation groups will also offer training and advice to potential Countryside Stewardship applicants for agreements starting in 2021.

One example of a group already benefiting from this scheme is the Wyre Forest Facilitation Fund, which joined in 2015.

Since then the group has grown to include 70 farms spanning 5,138 hectares.

Over the past year, the group has delivered 18 training events focusing on upskilling other farmers on woodland restoration and creation, hedgerow and tree planting and natural flood management.

Defra Farming Minister George Eustice said: “We know that more can be achieved by trying to coordinate a landscape scale approach to creating habitats and supporting wildlife.

“This fund helps support local clusters of farmers to come together to promote similar interventions and options so that the management on each farm helps to complement a wider effort and we can achieve critical mass as we strive to support wildlife in our countryside.”

Through three national rounds and one flood-focused round, Defra has committed £7.8 million of funding to 98 facilitation groups established since 2015 across England.

The groups have supported and endorsed 1,200 new Countryside Stewardship agreements, coordinating action to make positive environmental impact in their local areas.