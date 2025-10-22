Green goals driving teens towards farming careers, study finds

Young people’s passion for protecting the planet could hold the key to tackling the farming industry’s growing skills gap, new research from LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) has revealed.

A survey of more than 1,000 school and college-age students, commissioned by the global sustainability charity, found that 83.5% believe it is “very” or “somewhat important” that their future career helps protect the planet.

When asked what would make them most likely to explore a job in agri-food, over a third (34.7%) said “knowing it makes a difference for the environment” would be their biggest motivation.

The findings come as the sector faces an urgent need to attract new entrants into food and farming.

LEAF says the findings reveal “huge potential” to engage young people with careers in sustainable food production — particularly as only 8.9% of respondents said they had ever received any career information about agriculture.

To bridge this gap, LEAF is launching the Sustainable You(th) Challenge: Growing a Better Future — a nationwide initiative giving 15–17-year-olds the chance to explore how sustainable farming can help tackle climate change.

Officially launching at New Scientist Live in London on 18 October, the competition will include hands-on learning experiences, mentoring and placements with industry partners.

The initiative is supported by McDonald’s and Harper Adams University, both of which hope to encourage more young people from diverse backgrounds into the food and farming sector.

Ellie Wotherspoon, agriculture manager at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: "As a dedicated supporter of British and Irish agriculture, we understand the importance of future-proofing the industry.

"Through partnerships like this one, we’re excited to offer tangible opportunities to young people from a range of different backgrounds to consider a career in food and farming.”

The competition will offer bursaries for further education, work placements, and flexible entry requirements for those pursuing agricultural degrees.

Fiona Rust, education networks and partnerships lead at LEAF, said the research shows how environmental awareness can drive career choices.

“Addressing climate challenges is clearly identified as a meaningful motivator when it comes to considering food and farming as a career,” she said.

“By focusing on sustainable food production, climate change, biodiversity loss, and food security, the Sustainable You(th) Challenge aims to empower participants to be a force for good.”

Rust added that attracting young people who are passionate about the environment is vital for the future of agriculture: “We need new perspectives and fresh ideas as a sector to help us tackle those challenges head-on.

"By engaging young people about rewarding careers in agriculture, the Sustainable You(th) Challenge lets students explore how their passion for the environment can drive real and long-lasting change.”

Applications are open until 4 January 2026, with 60 semi-finalists invited to a Challenge Day at Harper Adams University on 25 April 2026.

Finalists will go on to participate in LEAF Open Farm Sunday on 7 June and a two-day residential at Harper Adams from 4–6 September, where winners will be announced.