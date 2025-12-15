Green light for 170-acre solar farm on agricultural land in Lancashire

A large solar energy scheme set to transform farmland in Lancashire has been given the green light, marking a significant step in the region's renewable energy push.

Fylde Council’s planning committee has approved plans for the Clifton Marsh Solar Farm, which will cover 170 acres of agricultural land south of Clifton, near the River Ribble.

The solar installation, which will span the size of about 100 football pitches, will allow sheep to continue grazing beneath the raised solar panels, integrating renewable energy production with farming.

Once complete, the 50-megawatt project is expected to provide enough electricity each year to power over 14,000 homes, significantly reducing carbon emissions by more than 20,000 tonnes annually. The development will be located south of the A584 Preston New Road, and the project will be operated by European energy firm Vattenfall.

The solar farm will operate for 40 years, after which the land will be restored to agricultural use. Councillors approved the scheme unanimously, subject to 28 conditions to manage its impact, including landscape screening and measures to control construction traffic.

While the site lies in open countryside, it is not designated as greenbelt and is not considered isolated due to nearby businesses and infrastructure. Even so, the development is expected to change the character of the landscape, giving the area a more industrial appearance.

To reduce the visual impact, hedgerows surrounding the solar farm will be maintained at a minimum height of 2 metres, providing essential screening. Construction is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

Newton-with-Scales and Freckleton parish councils objected to the development, citing concerns about the cumulative effect of multiple planned projects in the area. However, planning officials clarified that the Clifton Marsh site would not be visually linked with neighbouring schemes due to its low-profile design and extensive screening.

Vattenfall, the developer, has expressed plans to set up a community fund to support local projects and investment. They also emphasised that the solar farm has been designed to enhance local biodiversity by creating new habitats for wildlife alongside renewable energy generation.

Looking ahead, the project will undergo the necessary preparatory steps before construction begins. Once complete, the solar farm will play a key role in helping Lancashire meet its renewable energy goals, contributing to the UK’s broader energy transition.