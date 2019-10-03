Greggs stockpiles pork as Brexit deadline looms

The popular high street chain is stockpiling pork to avoid running out of sausage rolls after Brexit

Bakery chain Greggs says it is stockpiling on pork amid the possibility of the UK leaving the EU with no-deal at the end of the month.

The Newcastle-based firm says the move will ensure that production of its popular sausage rolls will not be affected.

Greggs sells 1.5 million traditional pork sausage rolls a week, figures show.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said ingredients, such as pork, are being stockpiled to prepare for every Brexit eventuality.







“We’d like to have a bit more of it,” Mr Whiteside said. Greggs now sources the majority of its cheese and sugar in the UK as a precautionary measure.

The high street chain also released a trading update showing the firm had a 'very strong' Q3, with total sales rising 12.4 percent in the past 13 weeks.

However, it warned that the UK's departure from the EU could increase pressure on food and labour costs.