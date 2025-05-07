Grower uncertainty on plant health border checks as deadline looms

The UK’s fresh produce sector has sounded the alarm over the government's lack of clarity on plant health border checks ahead of the 1 July deadline.

It follows a tense parliamentary session on 6 May, where Defra Under-Secretary of State Baroness Hayman failed to provide answers to critical questions regarding the upcoming Medium Risk A & B plant health checks.

With the 1 July deadline rapidly approaching, the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) has expressed concerns that the ongoing uncertainty and lack of answers could cause major disruptions to the UK’s fruit, vegetable and cut flower supply chains.

During an appearance before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee, Baroness Hayman’s vague responses left industry leaders frustrated, as crucial details remained unclear.

“None of these questions are new,” said Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the FPC. “We’ve been asking for clarity for months. Time is running out, and the industry cannot afford further ambiguity.”

The EFRA committee raised several key concerns, which, according to the fresh product sector, remain unresolved.

Growers are still awaiting official confirmation on whether the easing of restrictions for Medium Risk A & B fresh produce will end as planned on 1 July, with the uncertainty hindering operational planning.

There are ongoing concerns about the readiness of Border Control Posts (BCPs), such as Sevington, with issues surrounding infrastructure and staffing capacity.

Despite these concerns, the government has failed to provide clear assurances regarding the BCPs’ preparedness.

The fresh produce sector is also seeking confirmation of round-the-clock inspection availability to maintain time-sensitive supply chains.

However, the government did not make any commitments on this issue during the hearing.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns that plant health authorities in both the EU and the UK may not be fully prepared for the expected increase in documentation and inspections.

This is particularly concerning for complex groupage consignments that involve multiple products.

Following the session, the FPC is calling for urgent, high-level engagement with Defra to provide the clarity and planning needed to prevent chaos at the border.

“The absence of a clear, transparent roadmap is fuelling anxiety and undermining confidence in the Government’s ability to deliver its own Border Target Operating Model,” Mr Jenney added.

“Without immediate action, the UK faces delays, shortages, and serious damage to its reputation as a reliable fresh produce market.”