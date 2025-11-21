Growers face production cuts as vital aid scheme ends, MPs warn

MPs from across the political spectrum have warned the government not to “abandon British growers”, urging ministers to act before the Fruit and Vegetable Aid Scheme shuts at the end of December with no replacement in sight.

The group has written to the Defra Secretary calling for urgent support to safeguard the UK’s fruit and vegetable sector, which contributes £4.3 billion to the economy.

They fear the closure of the long-running scheme on 31 December 2025 — without any successor — will trigger a drop in domestic production from next year.

The scheme currently provides matched funding for producer organisations to invest in innovation, modern equipment, productivity improvements and sustainability measures, support growers say is essential for keeping costs under control.

With the autumn budget only days away, MPs are pressing the chancellor and Defra to announce a new programme that gives growers certainty and co-investment.

Their letter, coordinated by Terry Jermy MP, warns that the absence of equivalent support leaves producers in England and Wales at a disadvantage compared with their EU counterparts and those in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where devolved governments have extended their schemes.

“Food security is national security,” the letter states, adding that “failure to act now would be a grave mistake.” MPs say the end of support risks hitting rural employment, increasing reliance on imports and pushing up food prices during a period of global instability.

Terry Jermy MP said the situation was about “protecting Britain’s ability to feed itself and assist our excellent farmers and growers”. He argued that if ministers genuinely value food security, they must do everything possible to strengthen the sector.

“The Fruit and Vegetable Aid scheme is well-established and it works – we need to support it,” he said, noting that the upcoming Budget is the last opportunity to commit to continued backing before the scheme ends.

Patrick Bastow, chair of the UK Fruit & Vegetable Association, said the government’s decision to close the scheme had created a serious gap in support.

He warned that without urgent replacement funding, growers face an “impossible choice” between cutting production or ceasing operations altogether.

He added that the horticulture sector is one of the most innovative areas of British agriculture and plays a vital role in underpinning the country’s food manufacturing base.

The sector now awaits the budget for clarity, with growers warning that decisions made in the coming days will determine whether home-grown fruit and vegetable production can remain viable into 2026 and beyond.