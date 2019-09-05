Growers needed to bring new voice to horticulture

The time on the panel will be against a back drop of Brexit and labour challenges

AHDB Horticulture is looking for new voices on their expert panels to help steer work to ensure it continues to deliver value and impact for the industry.

Growers interested in taking a leading role within horticulture have the opportunity to apply for 25 vacancies on all six crop sector panels.

These include soft fruit, tree fruit, field vegetables, protected ornamentals and bulbs and outdoor flowers, hardy nursery stock and protected edibles.

Bill Parker, Research Director, AHDB, said: “We are looking for progressive and innovative growers who are experts in their field to help us shape the work we do at AHDB.

“Their time on the panel will be against a back drop of Brexit, labour shortages, rising automation and robotics and reduced crop protection armoury.

“We need strategic thinkers who are passionate about their sector to help drive the industry forward and direct their levy investment in the right projects in line with the broader AHDB Horticulture priorities.”

While on the panel, growers help shape the calls for research projects, ensuring they offer value for money.

They also act as an industry representative on projects to make sure the research team keep the needs of the industry in mind.

Mark Eves, Director of PS & JE Ward Ltd and current panel member, said: “People need to get involved with the panels. It’s their money and they need to steer where that money is being used.

“I’ve been on the panels for a number of years and it’s amazing what you can learn, not only from the work being done, but meeting with like-minded growers.

“It’s us growers who bring the ideas back down to earth and make it work for the industry.”

Panel members also play an important role in determining the strategy for future work being commissioned in their sector.

To join the panel the candidate must be employed by a current horticultural levy payer.

Deadline for applications is midnight 31 October 2019.