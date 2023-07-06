Growth in global milk production slows to lowest level on record

Growth in global milk production has slowed to its lowest level on record, according to the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

Milk production had been growing steadily at around 2.5% per year, but this fell to 0.4% in 2022, according to IFCN provisional results from typical farms around the world.

This was despite a large number of European and North American dairy farms making a profit in 2022.

Dairy experts at this year’s IFCN researcher conference raised concerns about the sustainability of sector and how it will meet dairy demand in the long-term.

More than 210 dairy specialists from more than 60 countries attended the conference, held in Latvia and live-streamed around the world.

Challenges facing the dairy sector varied between regions, the conference heard.

Developed areas are grappling with environmental and animal welfare challenges, as well as shortages of labour, land and willing successors to take on family farms.

Less developed nations are concerned about uncertain economic and political conditions and a lack of infrastructure to support dairy growth.

The conference’s conclusion was that farmers should aim to ‘think global but act local’ by considering where they fit in the global picture and seeking solutions that work in their own region.