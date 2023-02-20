Growth in milk deliveries continues into January

Another rise in milk deliveries to processors was seen last month, a continuation of the growth trend seen since September 2022, according to the AHDB.

GB milk production was estimated at 1,043 million litres in January, slightly up on forecasted deliveries and 2.7% more (27.3m litres) than the same month last year.

Daily deliveries to processors averaged 33.63 million litres per day in the month.

The AHDB says the year-on-year growth is a continuation of the growth trend seen since September last year.

"The high farmgate prices in the latter part of 2022, and the resulting favourable milk-to-feed ratio, encouraged production through the winter," says Tom Price, AHDB analyst.

Despite the recorded year-on-year growth, GB production has been roughly in-line with the 5-year average in the past couple of months.

(Graph: AHDB)

In January, monthly deliveries were just 0.2 percent, or 1.8 million litres, higher than the 5-year average for January.

Mr Price adds: "While milk production is not necessarily high from a historical perspective, high consumer and wholesale prices have chipped away at demand, leading to the current market imbalance and downward price pressure."