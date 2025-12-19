H&H Group more than doubles profits to £3m as rural strategy pays off

UK-based rural services business H&H Group has more than doubled its annual profits to £3 million and boosted shareholder returns, marking a decisive step forward for the rural services business.

The group reported profits of £3 million for the year ending 30 June 2025, up from £1.3 million the previous year. After interest costs, losses on the sale of a subsidiary and revaluation adjustments, profit before tax reached £1.7 million, driven by strong trading across its core operations.

The stronger performance is enabling directors to increase investment in physical assets and infrastructure, much of which has seen limited upgrade in recent years. A programme of improvements is already under way across the business.

Despite that investment, the Board unanimously recommended a final dividend of 20p, in addition to the 8p paid earlier in the year, recognising shareholder support.

Chief executive Richard Rankin said the results marked a turning point for the group. “This year’s strong results mark a significant moment for H&H, reinforcing the effectiveness of our long-term strategy and positioning us for continued growth in a changing rural economy,” he said, describing the performance as the result of “a long period of strategic planning and careful transformation”.

Over the past seven years, H&H Group has focused on stabilising the business and integrating previously separate trading arms under a single brand. Mr Rankin said this had created “a strong platform for more proactive and ambitious thinking”, supporting continued investment in facilities, technology and people.

The group’s livestock trading division, Harrison & Hetherington, delivered an outstanding year, supported by higher livestock prices across the industry. H&H marts across the North of England and the Borders recorded strong activity and returns for farming customers.

H&H Land & Estates performed in line with expectations, continuing to advise rural and agricultural clients across planning, sales and consultancy. The division operates from offices spanning the Borders to North Yorkshire and is increasingly recognised for combining local knowledge with a national standard of service.

Property is becoming a more important part of the group’s overall business model. Investment at Carlisle is expected to generate steady long-term income, strengthening financial resilience and supporting reinvestment elsewhere across the group.

H&H Insurance Brokers continued to develop during the year, although returns on recent operational investment have yet to reach their full potential. The group said the foundations laid were expected to deliver stronger results ahead.

People remained central to performance, Mr Rankin said, highlighting a renewed focus on management development following a group-wide engagement survey. “It is fantastic to report that managers across the group have responded to this upskilling by investing time in developing others,” he said.

All employees received a bonus in recognition of the year’s results, reflecting what the group described as their commitment, professionalism and resilience.

Looking ahead, Mr Rankin said the business was well placed for the next phase of growth. “At the close of this financial year, I believe we stand at the cusp of being one of the most integrated and progressive rural service businesses in the UK,” he said.

While further work remains, the group said it was moving forward with confidence, focused on turning plans into action and delivering long-term value for shareholders, customers and the rural communities it serves.