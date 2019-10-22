H&H Group reports significant profit loss

Richard Rankin, chief executive, said that despite the loss, the group has 'overall performed solidly'

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) Group has recorded an overall profit of £31,000, down from £909,000 on last year's performance, figures show.

Continued economic uncertainty and adverse weather conditions have affected the company's financial standing, results for the year to 30 June show.

The group's overall operating profit was £31,000, down £909,000 on last year’s performance.

Figures show that total sales declined by £1.1 million to £13.6m, and net assets remained at £17.2m.







“Within our livestock auctioneering and marketing division, Harrison & Hetherington, we have experienced two sides of the performance coin; good in so far as our people, the service and our market share which are all moving in the right direction, less so, when considering the financial results in comparison to recent years.

“We suffered from both a fall in volumes, particularly sheep over the 2018 autumn season and more significantly in lower prices.

“Both factors were beyond our control and both are mirrored throughout the overall livestock trading industry and our neighbouring marts.”

He added: “This has had the expected impact on our top line, which, given the nature of the business, has flowed through to our bottom line.

“Overall, the results reflect the current turmoil in our industry, with uncertainty affecting both sheep and cattle.”

Mr Rankin said there is a 'nervousness' surrounding Brexit and the effects of the UK leaving the EU.

“However, the H&H Group and all of our businesses are here to support our diverse range of customers and the wider rural economy through these uncertain times.

“Looking to the future, our aim is to further strengthen our main services and to continue to expand our coverage,” he said.