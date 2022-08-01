H&H names main pedigree ring after auctioneering legend who died on farm

Harrison & Hetherington has named its main pedigree auction ring after David Thomlinson, an auctioneering legend who was tragically killed on his farm three years ago.

H&H Group non-executive director Dawn Harrison unveiled the plaque ‘Ring 3 The David Thomlinson Ring’ on 29 July prior to the British Limousin Club’s 50th Anniversary Sale.

Born and bred in Cumbria, David left school in 1962 and began working as an office boy at Harrison & Hetherington based in Botchergate, Carlisle.

During his early career he took and passed his Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyor exams, then moved across into auctioneering and rose through the ranks to managing director – a career spanning 57 years.

He sadly died three years ago as a consequence of a tragic accident on his farm.

David served for six years as chairman of the National Beef Association’s Pedigree Breeders Committee, prior to becoming its chairman in 2013, a role he held for several years.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Auction Mart is the platform for many of the UK’s pedigree cattle and sheep sales.

Michael Scott, chairman of the H&H Group, said the ring was named after David due to his 'outstanding dedication' to the livestock auctioneering world.

“The Board and everyone at H&H wanted to pay tribute to David who really was a cornerstone in the business.

"It seemed an appropriate honour to name Ring 3, our main pedigree ring, after David as he was so passionate about the pedigree aspect of the operation.

“We decided to make this official during the Limousin Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations, as David was a notable pedigree Limousin breeder and had been involved with the society since its inception, being a former Chairman of the north west Limousin Cattle Breeders Association.”

Although David could have retired, he still maintained a key role within the company through his love of the livestock rings as an auctioneer, mentor, and assisting the land agency with property sales.

With many successes and highlights during his work as an auctioneer, one of his most proud moments was the sale of a Texel Shearling Ram, Loosebeare Imp, in 2003 which sold for 120,000gns.

In 2014, David started the bidding for the exceptional animal Glenrock Illusion at 10,000gns before seeing the price rise 125,000gns, this was the highest priced heifer ever sold at that time.

Craig Ridley, honorary president of the British Limousin Cattle Society concluded: “David was an integral part of our society and is greatly missed by everyone.

"He was an inspiration to many and was always happy to help and support in any way he could.

"It is a great honour to be involved in celebrating his life in this way and is a very fitting way to open our 50th anniversary celebrations at Borderway.”