H&H profits jump 14% to record £1.96m on strong livestock trade

Record profits of almost £2 million have been reported by H&H Group, as strong livestock trading and higher animal values helped drive a 14.1% rise in annual pre-tax profits.

The rural services group recorded pre-tax profits of £1.963 million for the year ending 30 June 2026, up from £1.720 million the previous year.

The increase was largely driven by Harrison & Hetherington, the UK's largest livestock trading company, which delivered a particularly strong performance despite pressure on trading numbers.

Higher livestock values helped support income as declining national cattle and sheep populations continued to present challenges for the sector.

The record result came despite a slight fall in group revenue to £19.4 million from £19.9 million, although the previous year's figures included around £922,000 from Reeds before its sale to management.

Excluding that contribution, underlying revenue increased marginally.

H&H Chief Executive Richard Rankin said: “Delivering record profits during a year of significant organisational change is a considerable achievement. These results reflect the strength of our core business, the trust our customers place in us and, most of all, the hard work of all our teams.”

The group also strengthened its financial position, with net assets rising to £23.1 million from £22.2 million, supported by strong cash generation.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 20p per share, bringing the total annual payout to 30p per share, the group's largest for some time.

Rankin said: “Our financial position gives us the confidence to continue investing in our people, facilities and services, while considering opportunities to grow the business and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

Beyond livestock trading, H&H Land & Estates delivered a positive performance, with development income and conservation work making particularly strong contributions.

Rental income from the group's own property portfolio also became an increasingly important revenue stream, helping diversify its income and strengthen financial resilience.

However, H&H Insurance Brokers faced a more challenging year, prompting leadership changes and a renewed focus on rebuilding the business to support future growth.

The results come amid a wider restructuring programme aimed at strengthening H&H's focus on agriculture and specialist rural services.

On 22 September 2026, the group completed the sale of H&H Land & Estates' residential estate agency and lettings division to My Property Box.

The remaining operation will concentrate on rural property, land agency, valuations, environmental services and professional consultancy.

The disposal forms part of H&H's strategy to bring its businesses closer together under one identity, while concentrating on services supporting farmers, landowners and the wider rural economy.

Looking ahead, the group is considering further investment in existing operations alongside selective acquisitions that complement its rural expertise.

H&H employs more than 280 people and provides agricultural and rural services across northern England and southern Scotland, with more than 1,000 shareholders.

Rankin said: “Our focus now is on building on this performance and ensuring customers benefit from the full breadth of expertise available across H&H.”