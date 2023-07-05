Hair stylist turned farmer stars in A-Plan Rural Insurance's Rural Community blog

A-Plan Rural Insurance have set up a Rural Community blog as part of their work on social media to contribute to farmers' efforts in showcasing British farming.

The blog invites farmers to give their experiences in the industry, sharing their contributions to over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Bridging the gap between farm and the consumer is something that lots of farmers are trying to do in an effort to help more people understand the reality of what goes into producing their food.

Since starting the blog, A-Plan Rural have worked with a great variety of farmers from differing backgrounds and locations all over the UK.

They previously spoke with Millie, a sheep farmer based in Kent, who used to work in the public services but is now a shepherdess. She was featured in the blog.

Sophie Mitchell-Smith, a cattle hoof trimmer based around Manchester who works with her father, starred in it recently.

The latest blogs included Rhi Pinches, a suckler beef and sheep farmer based in the Shropshire Hills, who works with her father on their family farm, and Shirley McNiven, who runs a sheep and cattle farm in Aberdeenshire.

Now in A-Plan Rural's latest, they spoke with India Bradshaw (@thecurlyfarmher), who is a farmer from Lancashire.

India started her farming journey in the first lockdown, after leaving her job as a hair stylist and deciding that farming was what she really wanted to do.

Starting from two silkie chickens, India decided to take the plunge and apply for a full-time level 3 agricultural course and commit fully to her new career in agriculture.

Read the full blog here.