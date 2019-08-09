Halal abattoir workers sentenced after welfare incidents

Footage shows that many of the sheep were not killed with a single clean cut (Photo: Animal Aid)

Halal abattoir workers who were filming hacking at sheep's throats repeatedly have been prosecuted following an undercover investigation.

Workers from the Malik Food Group slaughterhouse in Burnley, Lancashire have been sentenced after secret cameras were placed on the premise back in 2017.

On three occasions a stockman was caught on camera deliberately picking sheep up by their fleeces and physically throwing the animals, in addition to roughly handling others.

Many of the sheep were not killed with a single clean cut but had their throats hacked at repeatedly.







Footage shows sheep were moved unlawfully before they had sufficient time to loose consciousness.

On another video, a man warned his colleagues when the vet was approaching on multiple occasions which suggests that they were clearly aware that their behaviour was unacceptable.

Two men were charged on Tuesday (6 August) following unnecessary suffering during slaughter operations.

However, Animal Aid, the organisation which secretly placed the cameras, said it is 'disappointed' with the sentences.

“We are hugely disappointed with the sentencing, which consisted of a mixture of fines, one suspended sentence and community service,” it said in a statement.

“Perhaps, worst of all we were horrified to learn that none of the workers has been banned from working with animals.

“We hope that the new sentencing bill, currently passing through Parliament, will provide opportunities in future for greater justice.”