Half a million pupils learn about farming during British Science Week

Almost half a million schoolchildren across the UK learnt more about the farming industry thanks to a series of live lessons during British Science Week.

The interactive lessons, spearheaded by NFU Education, brought farming and science to life in classrooms, setting a new record in terms of participation in them.

The 'Science Farm Live' lessons, which took place from 10-13 March, showed how agriculture plays a major role in tackling climate change while feeding the nation.

Following this year’s British Science Week theme, ‘Change and Adapt’, the lessons explored how animals and crops have adapted to thrive in their environments.

They also showcase how farmers across the country are using innovation to meet the challenges of a changing climate.

Across the lessons, children were introduced to farmers and food producers, learning how science plays a crucial role within the industry.

One lesson, for Key Stage One, involved children attending a farm to learn how it was helping to tackle climate change, support biodiversity and reduce waste.

A Key Stage Two lesson saw students explore selective breeding and genetic adaptation in livestock and crops.

Throughout all three lessons, pupils also joined chef Tom Hunt to learn about zero-waste cooking, creating a seasonal and sustainable dish using British ingredients.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said the initiative was 'incredible' as it showed a 'huge appetite' among schoolchildren to learn more about farming and science.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in tackling climate change and ensuring food security, and it’s fantastic to bring these important topics into classrooms in such an interactive way," she said.

“We want to inspire young people to see farming as a future career and to understand where their food comes from.

"The engagement we’ve seen has been phenomenal, and we can’t wait to build on this success."