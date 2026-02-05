Half an hour could help UK bird conservation as farmland count starts

Farmers and landowners are being urged to grab half an hour from tomorrow as the Big Farmland Bird Count 2026 begins across the UK.

The annual nationwide count, run by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), runs from 6 to 22 February and provides a snapshot of how farmland bird populations are responding to conservation work on farms.

First launched in 2014, the initiative is the UK’s first nationwide citizen science project to actively involve farmers in monitoring farmland songbirds and building evidence of what works.

GWCT says the data is vital in demonstrating the impact of agri-environment schemes and on-farm habitat management, while also helping identify species that remain under pressure.

Participants are asked to spend around 30 minutes recording the species and number of birds seen on a selected area of land, with results feeding into a national dataset used to track trends over time.

For 2026, the process has been simplified with the launch of a new digital platform.

Farmers can now submit results through a new app, allowing sightings to be logged in the field or entered later from home using a mobile phone or tablet.

Paper recording sheets remain available for those who prefer them, with results still accepted by post or uploaded at a later stage.

NFU deputy president David Exwood said the count offers both insight and recognition for the work farmers already do.

“The count gives us a unique insight into our nation’s farmland birds, while showcasing a snapshot of the great work farmers do to protect the environment,” he said.

He said the findings also highlight the role of policy support. “The Big Farmland Bird Count shows how agri-environment schemes like the SFI can make a real difference to the environmental work farmers do,” he said.

Mr Exwood added that it is important such schemes remain accessible if environmental progress is to continue across working farms.

Results from the 2025 survey underline the scale of farmer participation and its impact.

Nearly 359,000 birds were recorded across 1,332 surveys, with starling, woodpigeon and pink-footed goose the most frequently spotted species.

A total of 26 Red List species were recorded, accounting for more than 139,000 individual birds, highlighting the importance of farmland habitats for some of the UK’s most threatened species.

While sightings of some birds declined, including long-tailed tits and curlew, the data also showed sharp increases elsewhere, with red-listed common gull numbers up 112% and amber-listed kestrel sightings rising by 182%.

GWCT director of advisory Roger Draycott said widespread participation is essential to understanding long-term change.

“Farmers and land managers are the custodians of the countryside – they look after more than 70% of all land in the UK,” he said.

“To demonstrate that the good work they are doing makes a difference, we need data,” he said.

“The Big Farmland Bird Count does exactly that – counts from across the country help us build a national picture of which species are benefiting from conservation efforts, and which are most in need of help,” Dr Draycott added.

He encouraged farmers to take part over the coming days, noting that the count takes just half an hour and that taking part year after year helps show how conservation gains build over time.