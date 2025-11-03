Half of UK farmers ready to quit as report warns of pressures

Britain’s farmers are sounding the alarm as new data reveals more than half are considering leaving the industry amid mounting economic pressures and political uncertainty.

According to McCain Foods’ inaugural Farmdex report, 74% of farmers are pessimistic about the future of agriculture, while 51% have thought seriously about quitting within the past year.

Only 4% believe current government support is adequate — a stark indicator of how fragile the sector has become.

The Farmdex, McCain’s new benchmark for understanding the sentiment of British farmers, paints a deeply human picture of life on farms, capturing both professional and personal strain.

Over six in ten farmers (61%) say their work negatively affects their mental health, while more than a third endure over 70-hour working weeks during peak seasons.

Family remains at the heart of British farming — 83% of respondents work alongside relatives, and 60% rely on family support to stay afloat. Yet 95% fear the decline of family-run farms within the next decade unless stronger backing is provided.

Despite the bleak outlook, the report uncovers signs of hope. Farmers are embracing innovation and sustainability, with 68% viewing investment in technology as critical to the sector’s survival and 71% already implementing sustainable practices such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and precision farming.

Many are also diversifying into renewable energy and agritourism, though steep upfront costs and complex regulation continue to stifle progress.

McCain is urging industry leaders and the government to step up. The company’s recommendations include supporting regenerative agriculture, ensuring fair trade deals, and providing clarity on long-term policy and funding to secure the future of family farms and national food security.

Responding to the findings, James Young, vice president of agriculture at McCain GB&I, emphasised the need for unity.

“Farming is the foundation of Britain’s food system, and its importance to our economy and national food security cannot be overstated,” he said.

He praised farmers’ “unwavering resilience” but warned that the findings must serve as a wake-up call. “As a company founded by farmers, we’re proud to stand alongside our 250 growers across the UK.

"We’ve invested an additional £100 million into our grower base since 2020, but we can’t do it alone. It is crucial that industry bodies, the government and businesses work together to heed the warning signs in the Farmdex and take action to support farmers.”

The Farmdex survey, conducted by Republic, gathered insights from 200 British farmers between 14 and 18 July 2025.