Halloween and Bonfire Night set to boost sales of British meat

The importance of seasonal events has been highlighted as Halloween and Bonfire Night are set to significantly boost sales of British pork and beef.

Both celebrations are expected to collectively add £2 billion to the food and farming industry, a new report says.

Halloween and Bonfire Night have the third and fourth highest seasonal uplifts in grocery.

Spend levels have increased by £1.2 billion and £1.1 billion respectively compared to an average two weeks of the year, beaten only by Christmas and Easter.







The report by AHDB says that both events also promise an uplift for the potato and dairy sectors.

It looks at the importance of seasonal celebrations and events, and how these lucrative times of year can provide opportunities for processors, retailers and farmers.

The report covers not only Halloween and Bonfire Night but also Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter and Christmas.

AHDB Retail Insight Manager, Kim Malley said: “There are a number of events throughout the year which result in strong uplifts in food and drink sales, high levels of advertising spend and an influx of new product launches.

“There are countless opportunities to be had from seasonal celebrations but it’s important to first understand what is in demand.”

In just one week, celebrations will begin for Halloween, followed soon after by Bonfire Night – both bringing a boost for primary and processed red meat.

The report also looks at other seasonal events including Christmas which is the pinnacle celebration in many people’s calendars – driving the highest seasonal uplift of £2 billion. This is followed by Easter at £1.3 billion.

Valentines’ Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day bring a further boost to red meat and dairy sales.

Ms Malley said the importance of events is 'evident': “Processors, retailers should capitalise on these sales peaks whether that be through meal inspiration, in-store promotions and displays, new innovation or ensuring enough of the right products feature at the right time.

“It is crucial that industry looks ahead to future events as Brits love to party. Even ad-hoc events provide a boost in sales, particularly sporting events and royal weddings,” she said.