Hampshire-based Bisterne Farms to host NMR RABDF Gold Cup open day

After being crowned the winner of this year’s NMR RABDF Gold Cup at Dairy-Tech earlier this month, Bisterne Farms will host the open day at their farm.

In a break from tradition, this year’s winners will be showcasing how their, low-input, grass-based, cross-bred herd took the win.

The Gold Cup, which was first launched in 1920, recognises dairy business efficiency in the UK.

Hampshire-based Bisterne Farms, which will host the open day on 22 May, will highlight how their focus and performance resulted in them being victorious.

Industry experts who have contributed to the farm’s success will speak at the event in a series of talk stations situated around the farm.

They will explain how contract farming partner George Brown and his team have focused their attention to detail to enable the herd to produce 3,730 litres of milk from forage.

They will also highlight the finer details when it comes to daily practice, looking at how these decisions have ultimately resulted in the business becoming a ‘premier’ herd.

Mr Brown said: “The whole team are looking forward to hosting the Open Day in May and are praying for a sunny day.

“We hope the people attending are able to get a better understanding when it comes to our business structure and an insight into some of the main principles that drive our dairy business.”

Making up the three talk stations, the Andersons Centre, LIC and Synergy Farm Health will repeat their sessions to visitors throughout the day giving everyone a chance to listen.

The Andersons Centre will explain how the mechanics of the farm’s Contract Farming Agreement work and the benefits that have come with it.

They will also look at the business’ financial performance and its utilisation of benchmarking.

With New Zealand genetics and grazing systems having been integral to the success of the joint venture at Bisterne Farms, specialists LIC will discuss the grazing system in place.

They will look into the finer details of the farm’s breeding, including the benefits of block calving and the importance of using the right genetics for the system.

Lastly, Synergy Farm Vets are responsible for many of the decisions made when it comes to animal health.