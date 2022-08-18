Harper Adams expands clearing places to 'meet industry challenges'

The number of places available on some courses through clearing is being expanded in order to meet the farming industry's challenges, Harper Adams University has confirmed.

The land-based university said it had increased places on related courses such as agriculture, animal welfare, food technology, land management and agri-business.

New entrants to the sector – including from backgrounds not previously allied to food and farming – were 'desperately needed and highly rewarding careers await them'.

It follows the launch of the university's School of Sustainable Food and Farming last year, where Harper Adams will work with partners including the NFU.

Kim Chadwick-Reaney, who leads the Harper Adams student recruitment team, said fresh talent was needed to meet the massive challenges that faced food production.

“New roles are emerging in data science, engineering and technology, environmental management and animal welfare which will all be vital to the mission to secure sustainable food supplies whilst protecting and healing our planet.

“It might seem like a niche industry – but it’s far from it. Everyone has to eat and supply chains are becoming increasingly complex."

She added: "We know that many young people across the country, as well as potential mature students, are either not holding any UCAS offers for 2022 or haven’t even applied to university yet.

"Our message to those uncertain about their future, is to consider a career in the food supply chain - there is so much it can offer."

The Harper Adams University clearing line is 01952 815 000 and potential students can visit the campus this Friday or Monday by booking online.