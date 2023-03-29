Harper Adams named as best in world for agriculture employer reputation

Harper Adams University has been named as the best in the world for agriculture employer reputation for a second successive year.

The Shropshire university was announced as the leading global institution in this category for 2022 and has continued to hold its position in the rankings, which have just been released.

QS World University Subject Rankings draws on survey responses from tens of thousands of graduate employers worldwide to compile its rankings and infer an institution's measure of excellence.

Institutions are examined across 51 different academic disciplines – with comparative performance data being provided across a range of metrics.

Wageningen University, based in the Netherlands, has been named as the best institution in the world for agriculture subject ranking, with the University of Reading ranked highest in the UK.

Speaking about Harper Adams' top ranking for employer reputation, vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said it was 'great news'.

"It is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff – and to the impression our placement students and alumni make on employers, globally," he said.

“Since we secured the top spot last year, I have been speaking to employers and institutions across the globe – including many businesses where I have encountered Harper Adams alumni.

“They are rightly proud of the university – and our students, staff and partners should be congratulated on their part in our ongoing success in these rankings.”

QS senior vice president, Ben Sowter added: "Our largest-ever subjects rankings provides a deeper understanding of how global higher education excellence is achieved.

“Sustained targeted investment and international collaboration are key pillars upon which progress can be made.

"In addition, improving relationships with industry correlates with better employment, research, and innovation outcomes."

The full subject table for Agriculture and Forestry in this year’s QS World University Subject Rankings can be found online.