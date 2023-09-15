Harper Adams named first ever Specialist University of the Year

Harper Adams has been named as the first ever Specialist University of the Year in the Times and the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

The agricultural university, based in Shropshire, has been given the inaugural title, as well as securing a top 40 UK placing overall.

The news was announced as the guide went online today (15 September), with full coverage set to be included in a 96-page supplement in this Sunday’s paper.

Harper Adams vice-chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said it was 'wonderful' to see specialist universities being recognised in this way.

"Specialist universities make a distinctive contribution to the national and international reputation of higher education in the United Kingdom," he said.

“Students who choose to study with them do so because of their purpose, their focus, and their undistracted commitment to their disciplines.

"They also welcome the close and connected relationships they have with academic and professional services colleagues, as well as with their fellow students.

“I hope our students, employees, governors, alumni and partners are as proud as I am on hearing this announcement. A real testimony to how together, we make the difference.”

Harper Adams ranked 6th overall in the UK for universities offering agriculture and forestry studies.

Queen's University, Belfast was ranked the overall highest UK-based university for agriculture and forestry studies, with Bangor University coming second.