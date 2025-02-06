Harper Adams University's farm bags NMR RABDF Gold Cup

Harper Adams University's Future Farm has been announced as the winner of the 2024 NMR / RABDF Gold Cup.

The award was presented to Kate Robinson and her team, who manage the 400-cow Holstein herd near Newport, Shropshire.

First launched in 1920, the Gold Cup recognises dairy business efficiency and has been won by some of the country’s most influential farmers.

The awards were presented during the annual Dairy-Tech event on 5 February, at Stoneleigh, Warwickshire.

Kate Robinson and her team work on Harper Adams' Future Farm, which operates on 227 hectares and is run by five full-time staff.

Although the dairy unit is involved in research and teaching activities, it is expected to perform commercially.

The all-year-round calving herd is fully housed and fed a TMR. Breeding moved from a production focus to health and longevity in 2018.

The move also sought to improve lifespan and reduce the herd’s replacement rate, and to breed a more efficient cow.

The team also focus on breeding a more grazing-type cow and improving grassland and forage management to help achieve the net zero target by 2030, set for the university farms.

A Johne’s-disease control plan has been in place for 10 years, which includes quarterly testing through NMR’s HerdWise scheme.

Significant progress has been made with 96% of the herd now classified as ‘green’.

Average milk yield is 12,248kg at 3.85% fat 3.19% protein on three times a day milking, while milk from forage is currently 34%, or 3,864 litres of milk.