Harper Adams vice chancellor to retire after 23 years at institution

The vice chancellor of Harper Adams University has announced he will retire at the end of July 2021 after 23 years of working at the agricultural institution.

Dr David Llewellyn has been vice chancellor since 2009 and has led the institution through a successful period in its history.

During his tenure, Harper Adams gained full university title and is widely regarded as the leading provider of higher education for the land-based sector in the UK.

Amongst many other achievements, the university was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher & Further Education in 2017.

It also gained a top twenty position in the 2020 Sunday Times University Guide, earning it the title of Modern University of the Year.

Dr Llewellyn has led projects including the creation of the National Centre for Precision Farming, a campus-based industry collaboration with Dairy Crest (now Saputo Dairy UK), the Harper & Keele Veterinary School and the acquisition of land for the university farm.

Dr Llewellyn said: “It has been an honour to work for the university for nearly 23 years, and to have spent the last 12 years as the head of the institution.

"Over that time our outstanding staff and students have made huge progress in establishing a very strong reputation for the university and the quality of our academic work.

"Having agreed a new strategy for the institution last year it is now time for a new vice chancellor to take Harper Adams on the next stage of its development."

A committee has been established to manage the selection of the new vice chancellor, led by the Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, Peter Nixon.