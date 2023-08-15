Hartpury receives £2.4m in funding to roll out T levels

Hartpury College has received almost £2.4m in government funding to help boost facilities and roll out new agriculture T levels from next year.

The Department for Education has announced funding to help the land-based college launch T Levels in Land-Based Engineering, Crop Production and Livestock Production in 2024-25.

T Levels in Animal Management/Science and Equine subject areas would follow in future years as they become available nationally, Hartpury College said.

T Levels are technical qualifications introduced by the Department for Education as a new two-year post-GCSE option to prepare students going into skilled employment.

Hartpury said that students enrolled on the agriculture T Level programmes would benefit from a blend of theoretical and applied learning.

Students would spend 80% of their time engaged in academic study at Hartpury and the other 20% - at least 45 days - undertaking practical work-based training each year.

Government funding has also been announced to refurbish two agricultural engineering workshops at Hartpury’s Gloucestershire campus.

Robert Halfon, Minister for Higher Education said: “This boost of over £100 million (across the sector) is our latest investment in T Levels.

"These are robust, high quality technical qualifications providing a unique ladder of opportunity for students to gain both classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.”

Claire Whitworth, deputy principal of Hartpury College, said the college was "grateful for the government’s recognition of our expertise".

“We’re always looking to align our curriculum with industry needs, and remain poised to contribute to the growth and success of the agricultural sector in Gloucestershire and beyond.”