HCC calls for full red meat traceability system amid beef fraud probe

The current investigation into meat from abroad being labelled 'British' highlights the value of investing in a full traceability system, a red meat body has said.

It has emerged that the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) was investigating a potential case of South American meat being labelled British.

This meat was then supplied to catering establishments and Booths, a retailer in the north of England.

Booths confirmed that it had removed the mislabelled products and halted trading with the supplier as soon as it was alerted.

The retailer said it was "working closely and cooperatively" with the NFCU, and insisted it was "categorically" not under investigation.

Responding, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said a 'world-leading system of traceability' would help avoid future problems for the beef and lamb sector.

Such a system would give 'reassurance' to consumers as to the origin of their food, the Welsh red meat body added,

Welsh Beef and Welsh Lamb have had a PGI – Protected Geographical Indication – status for over twenty years.

This means the products are supported by the latest science in food traceability.

PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef must be born and reared in Wales, with HCC overseeing a system of audits of processing plants to ensure strict compliance with the PGI rules.

HCC red meat executive, Kirsten Hughes explained: “As well as a clear paper trail from farm to fork, the system is supported by spot checks using award-winning science.

“We’ve worked with world-leading traceability specialists to develop a unique ‘fingerprint of origin’ for beef and lamb from Wales, based on trace elements and isotopes they absorb from their natural environment."

This allowed the product to be tested at any stage to see if it came from Wales, she added.

“Understandably, consumers will be concerned about cheap imports, given the investigation taking place in England,” she said.

"But as far as Welsh Beef and Welsh Lamb are concerned, we’re confident that our system is as strong as it can be.”