Health and safety farm inspection scheme to get underway in NI

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched an eight-month programme of farm inspections which seeks to slash fatal accidents.

The inspections programme will begin in August and continue until March 2024, the agency confirmed on Monday (31 July).

The unannounced inspections are being undertaken to reduce the number of fatal incidents on farms involving vehicles, which over the last ten years has claimed the lives of 17 people.

Incidents involving vehicles and equipment remain one the biggest causes of death and serious injury on local farms.

Between 2013 and December 2022 there have been 53 fatalities on farms, 17 incidents involved vehicles, according to figures.

HSENI principal inspector, Camilla Mackey, said all of the incidents seen could have been prevented.

“Often the older farmer or young children are involved in vehicle incidents on farms with tragic consequences," she said.

“We have seen serious incidents involving vehicles as a result of inoperable or faulty braking systems, the lack of roll over protection, poor maintenance, failing to keep people and vehicles apart, and inadequate driver training.

“While we have been working closely with the farming community on a range of issues, this scheme is focused on workplace transport in three specific risk areas of safe site, safe vehicle, and safe driver.”

HSENI inspectors will be providing information and advice to farmers during the inspection campaign.

Where significant risks are found, HSENI said it may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation.

Ms Mackey added: “Farmers must also consider the safety of visitors to their site, for example veterinary services or DAERA staff, agricultural deliveries and collections, and contractors.

“We are calling on the farming community to work with us to help reduce the risks associated with farming by taking a few moments to think SAFE before every job.”