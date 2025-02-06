Health experts urge pregnant women to avoid lambing season

Farmers are being reminded of their responsibility to minimise the risks to pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems during lambing season.

Pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals should avoid direct involvement in the care of heavily pregnant animals, Public Health Wales says.

Its new advice, which also applies to women who may not yet know they are pregnant, has been released today (6 February) as lambing season gets underway.

This is due to the risks posed by infections that can occur in some ewes, which Public Health Wales warns could have serious consequences for pregnant women.

Those with weakened immune systems, such as individuals with certain medical conditions, who come into close contact with sheep during lambing, could also be at risk.

Infections such as enzootic abortion (EAE), Q fever, Salmonella, and Campylobacter can be transmitted, as well as other zoonotic infections including Toxoplasma and Listeria.

Public Health Wales' guidance also states that farmers and livestock keepers have a responsibility to minimise the risks to pregnant women during lambing season.

Dr Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist said: "While it’s rare for pregnancies to be affected by animal contact, the potential consequences can be serious.

"It is important for pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are aware of the risks posed during this season and take precautions to protect themselves.

"Avoiding close contact with lambing ewes and other animals giving birth is the best way to reduce this risk."

What are the precautions?

To reduce the risk of infection, Public Health Wales says pregnant women should:

• Avoid assisting with lambing, calving, or kidding

• Avoid contact with new-born lambs, calves, kids, or any afterbirth, birthing fluids, or contaminated materials (e.g. bedding, clothing)

• Avoid handling clothing, boots, or materials that may have come into contact with recently birthed animals or afterbirths. These items should be washed on a hot cycle before handling

• Ensure that household members who have attended lambing ewes or other birthing animals take appropriate hygiene precautions, including wearing protective clothing and washing thoroughly

• If thorough cleaning is not possible before bedtime, consider sleeping in separate bedrooms

• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water—hand gels alone are not sufficient—and keep nails short and clean