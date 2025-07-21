Heart health boost for farmers at Melton Mowbray Market

Farmers at Melton Mowbray Market will soon be able to get life-saving heart checks while selling their livestock, thanks to a new ECG service funded by the local farming community.

The Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society, organisers of the market and the annual fatstock show and sale, presented cheques totalling £3,070 to the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN).

The funds will go towards purchasing an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to further enhance the free health service already available to farmers at the mart.

The LRSN operates a nursing clinic at the site on a fortnightly basis in a dedicated unit it shares with the Farming Community Network.

The nurse currently offers free health checks, including blood pressure and cholesterol tests, alongside friendly conversation and referrals where needed.

The addition of a simple ECG device is set to significantly boost the service’s ability to detect early signs of heart conditions, providing peace of mind and vital early intervention to a community that often puts health concerns on the back burner.

In a statement, LRSN said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of the Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society, the market and their members.

"The LRSN nursing team offer a vital service to the farming community, and we are excited to be able to add this new test to our offer.

“We know that many in the farming community struggle to prioritise their own health over the health of their business, stock or crops, so it’s important that the LRSN nurses are able to offer accessible routine health screening.”

With rural health services under strain, initiatives like this are helping bridge the gap—offering life-saving support in a setting where farmers feel comfortable and supported.

A spokesperson for Melton Mowbray Market added their thanks to the farming community, saying the fundraising was a testament to their ongoing support.

“Thanks to the generosity of our farming customers and supporters, the nursing support at Melton Mowbray Market will shortly be able to provide ECG heart health tests for farmers.”