Heat lamp sparks barn fire killing 800 goats in Yorkshire

A blaze that claimed the lives of hundreds of goats in a barn in East Yorkshire has been attributed to a fallen heat lamp, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue.

The blaze broke out on Monday afternoon (12 May) at a farm on Marsh Road, Ottringham, prompting a significant emergency response.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to tackle the fire.

The fire service confirmed to the BBC that approximately 800 goats perished in the incident.

A spokesperson told the broadcaster: "The fire started accidentally after a heat lamp fell over and came into contact with straw."

The tragic event has drawn an outpouring of sympathy from the local community.

Responding on social media, one person described the incident as "absolutely heart-breaking", while another said "I can't imagine how scared they must have been."

The cost of on-farm fires surged by 37% to over £110 million in 2023, the latest available data shows, and blazes were larger in scale than usual.

There was a 15% fall in the number of fire claims involving growing crops, buildings and farm equipment reported to NFU Mutual in 2023.

However, the total cost of these fires rocketed 37% to an estimated £110.3m in 2023, compared to £80.4m in 2022.