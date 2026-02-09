Heavy rain keeps flood threat high with 100 warnings across England

Farmers across England are facing renewed flood risk after weeks of relentless rain, with no let-up forecast and more heavy downpours expected.

More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England, with over 180 flood alerts also active as of midday on Monday (9 February).

Saturated ground and already swollen rivers are heightening the risk of further flooding.

Rural leaders warn the timing could not be worse, with flooding hitting at a point when many farm businesses are already reeling from poor returns and difficult growing conditions.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said continued wet weather is piling pressure on farm incomes and undermining confidence across the sector.

CLA President Gavin Lane said farmers are being squeezed from all sides.

“Cereal prices are on the floor and often below the cost of production. Milk prices are no better,” he said.

He said uncertainty around future funding is adding to the strain, while recent inheritance tax reforms have had a chilling effect on investment.

“We face uncertainty about funding for environmental schemes while inheritance tax reforms have forced a collapse in investment,” Mr Lane said.

The renewed flood threat follows what he described as an exceptionally difficult year for many growers.

“After an incredibly dry summer that produced poor yields and no profit, this extended period of heavy rain is the last thing we need,” he said.

On the ground, farmers are dealing with waterlogged land, delayed fieldwork and the risk of crop losses as winter conditions continue to bite.

Research commissioned by Defra highlights the scale of the financial impact, estimating that winter floods cost farmers an average of £480 per hectare.

For arable and horticultural businesses, losses can be significantly higher, with costs estimated at two to four times that level.

For many farms, that equates to thousands of pounds wiped off already tight margins.

With flood warnings still active and more rain forecast, farmers fear further damage in the coming days at a time when resilience across the sector is already being stretched to breaking point.