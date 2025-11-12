Heckington and Sleaford YFC scoop national Club of the Year title

Heckington and Sleaford Young Farmers’ Club has been crowned Club of the Year 2025, marking a remarkable rise for the Lincolnshire group that only formed seven years ago.

The group scooped the top honour at the NFYFC’s YFC Achiever Awards. Held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 November, the glittering black-tie event brought together more than 500 young farmers, supporters and alumni to celebrate rural success.

Despite being one of the newer clubs in the federation, Heckington and Sleaford has grown rapidly, building a membership of 69 in the past year — most of them junior members. Its mix of educational workshops and social activities has helped attract recruits and keep young people engaged.

Club Chair Beth Appleyard said she was “unbelievably proud” of the team’s success. “When we set this club up in 2018 we didn’t know what to expect.

"I never in a million years thought we would achieve something as amazing as this,” she said. “Watch this space because there is plenty more to come from us.”

Judges praised the group’s commitment to wellbeing and safety, highlighting its partnership with the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, which delivered a mental health workshop and trained members in Mental Health First Aid. Strong safeguarding policies were also recognised for supporting younger members.

Members have made their mark in competitions too, entering every county event and finishing in the top three in most — including an impressive fifth place in the Rally.

Their energy extended beyond the show ring, with a standout presence at the Heckington Show and viral TikTok videos attracting over one million views.

NFYFC Vice Chair and judge Jessica Rose said the panel admired the club’s forward-thinking approach. “We liked their focus on internet safety and were impressed by their plans to develop a workshop on cyber security to keep members safe,” she explained.

“The club ensures everyone feels included and is mindful of barriers such as costs and providing activities for all ages.”

The Club of the Year accolade was one of eight honours presented at the ceremony, celebrating individuals and groups shaping the future of rural Britain.

Other winners included Magnus Brown from Staffordshire, named Young Farmer of the Year, and Harvey Daniell from Gloucestershire, who took Entrepreneur of the Year for his venture Buckover Country Clothing.

NFYFC Chair James Nixey praised the winners for their dedication to farming and community life. “Our 23,000 members make a huge impact on rural communities and the rural economy and we’re proud to champion the countryside and British farming,” he said.

“YFC offers so many opportunities to learn, grow and make a difference. Our winners are a brilliant example of what can be achieved when young people get involved and give back to their communities.”