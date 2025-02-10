Heightened demand for wool sees auction prices rise by 25%

Heightened demand from buyers at recent British Wool auction sales has seen average prices for wool rise by nearly 25%, according to the co-op.

Against increasing prices for many in the sheep and beef sectors, British Wool said today that wool had also witnessed a 'more buoyant trade'.

Jim Robertson, chairman of the co-operative, said demand for domestic wool from the first auction of the season in early July had been 'strong'.

"We have seen full clearances in most of the 10 auctions held so far in the 2024/25 season," he explained.

"Approximately 57% of 2024’s wool has now been sold, with some core types seeing more than 60% sold.

“We hope improved prices will encourage those farmers with wool still on the farm to send this in.

"We appreciate prices are not at the level we’d like them to be, but the market and prices are improving which is encouraging to see.”

The Bradford-based co-operative typically offers between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes in each of its 18 online auctions held throughout the year.

Sales are made to wool merchants which supply processors and manufacturers both in the UK and internationally.

British Wool works with a wide range of manufacturers and retailers to encourage more use of domestic wool and to create demand on behalf of farmers.

Recent marketing initiatives have included a partnership with Shaun the Sheep to support retailers in the carpet sector.

Mr Robertson concluded: “To maximise the returns for all sheep farmers, we need members to return their fleeces to us in 2025.

"If you still have wool on-farm, contact us to arrange delivery or collection, as there is still demand.”