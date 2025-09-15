Heritage grants help farmers conserve historic landscapes

Farmers are receiving support to conserve historic features on their land, as Historic England and Defra’s Countryside Stewardship Heritage Service channels millions into protecting rural heritage.

Historic England has reported the success of the scheme, which has invested more than £6 million in conservation projects across England during 2024–25.

Delivered in partnership with Defra, the programme helps farmers and landowners safeguard traditional features such as dry stone walls, hedgerows, farm buildings, archaeological sites and historic parkland.

England’s rural environment has been shaped over centuries by people working the land. From stone bridges and moated manors to medieval field systems, these features form part of the nation’s shared identity.

The Countryside Stewardship Heritage Service offers specialist advice and grant support, ensuring conservation work is both practical for farming and effective in preserving heritage.

According to Historic England, the partnership approach with Defra not only safeguards the past but also contributes to sustainable land management and economic resilience.

Claudia Kenyatta CBE and Emma Squire CBE, incoming joint chief executives of Historic England, said: “We’re thrilled that these Countryside Stewardship grants are ensuring that those that look after our land and safeguard our rural heritage are fully supported to do so.

"Protecting these elements of our countryside brings economic, cultural, and environmental benefits for everyone. Together, this partnership ensures we are protecting our shared heritage for future generations.”

Since its launch, the programme has processed 50 cases nationwide, with 47 grants worth around £3.8 million already awarded and further applications under review by the Rural Payments Agency.

The funding has supported both feasibility studies and repair works, enabling landowners to plan long-term conservation alongside modern agricultural practices.

Examples include the Fog Battery on Lundy, an important maritime structure, and the Arch Gate in Badby, Northamptonshire, a late 18th–early 19th century gateway currently closed to the public.

Historic England provides free pre-application advice to farmers considering Countryside Stewardship grants, helping them align proposals with both farming requirements and heritage standards.

The organisation said the programme’s success reflects strong appetite within the farming community for heritage-led land management that benefits both present and future generations.