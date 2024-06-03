Hertfordshire farm left 'devastated' after thieves steal 11 goats

A farming business in Hertfordshire has been left 'devastated' after thieves stole eleven pygmy goats worth £4,000.

The theft happened in the village of Wheathampstead during the early hours of Wednesday 29 May.

Hertfordshire Police officers said they would like to speak with the people pictured as part of their investigation.

Paul Grey, the farm owner, told the BBC he was left 'devastated' following the theft.

"This time it's absolutely devastating, it feels like what is the point in carrying on?," he said.

"[The thieves] smashed all the doors and all the gates, gone in and stole what they wanted."

Sergeant Alex Winning, of Hertfordshire Police, said: “This incident occurred on a well-used road between Wheathampstead and Harpenden.

"Those committing the theft will have been in the area for some time and will have used a large vehicle to move the animals away from the site.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information which may assist us, please get in touch.

"We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”