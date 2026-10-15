High Court rejects challenge in five-year Hereford cattle dispute

The High Court has rejected a breeder's legal challenge following a five-year dispute over Traditional Hereford cattle

A five-year dispute over the status of Traditional Hereford cattle has reached a legal turning point after the High Court rejected a breeder's bid to challenge Defra's handling of the matter.

The Hereford Cattle Society has welcomed the decision, which leaves Traditional Herefords recognised as a sub-population of the wider Hereford breed rather than a separate breed.

The dispute centred on a challenge brought by breeder Peter Hall, who questioned the Society's approach to Traditional Herefords and its refusal to adopt a genetic test he had commissioned.

The test had not been peer reviewed, according to the Society, which maintained that all animals registered in its Herd Book are purebred Herefords.

It argued that Traditional Herefords should continue to be managed within the existing breed structure, with their pedigrees and breeding records maintained under the Society's established framework.

The High Court refused permission for Mr Hall's judicial review claim to proceed, finding that Defra had acted lawfully in deciding not to exercise investigative or enforcement powers against the Society.

The decision leaves the existing breed arrangements in place and could have wider implications for livestock societies across the UK responsible for pedigree registration, genetic testing and managing recognised bloodlines.

The Hereford Cattle Society, which represents more than 1,000 active breeders across Britain, defended the application alongside Defra, with legal support from agricultural litigation specialists Clarke Willmott LLP.

Seth Wareing, general manager of the Hereford Cattle Society, said: “We welcome this decision, which provides clarity for our members and supports the Society's role in maintaining the integrity of the Hereford breed.”

He also thanked Clarke Willmott and Ted Loveday of Maitland Chambers for their work in defending the application.

The Society said it would continue representing all members and maintaining its Herd Book in accordance with its established objectives.

The outcome is expected to attract interest from other livestock breed societies, particularly those overseeing recognised sub-populations within established breeds.

Laura Mackain-Bremner, agricultural litigation specialist and partner at Clarke Willmott in Taunton, said: “This decision is significant because it reinforces the role of breed societies as custodians of their breeds and herd books.”

She said the outcome provided greater certainty for Hereford breeders following the long-running disagreement.

“More broadly, it offers useful guidance for other livestock breed societies facing similar questions around breed governance, genetic testing and the recognition of sub-populations.”

The Society said it would continue monitoring advances in genetics and scientific research to ensure its breeding policies remain evidence-based and support the long-term integrity of the Hereford breed and its recognised sub-populations.