High Court to hear biggest UK pollution claim over River Wye

The High Court has formally received a legal claim involving almost 4,000 people, who allege that poultry producers and a water company are responsible for serious pollution in the Wye, Usk and Lugg catchments.

The civil action names Avara Foods Limited, Freemans of Newent Limited and Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig) as defendants. All three companies deny liability.

According to law firm Leigh Day, which represents the claimants, the action is the largest of its kind ever brought in the UK.

It alleges that nutrient and bacterial run-off from intensive poultry units, farm spreading, and sewage discharges have degraded the rivers since 2019.

The Particulars of Claim argue that high concentrations of phosphorus and nitrogen have led to excessive algal growth, reducing oxygen levels, harming fish and fauna, and producing foul odours.

The claim is framed in terms of private nuisance, public nuisance, negligence, trespass, and alleged breaches of the Environmental Protection Act.

The 3,943 claimants include residents, business owners, and recreational users of the rivers. Some say they have lost property value, tourism income and amenity use.

Others affected by the “Lugg Moratorium” – a planning ban around the river Lugg introduced in 2019 – claim to have suffered significant financial losses from stalled building projects.

Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland said: “This is the largest legal action concerning environmental pollution ever brought in the UK. Our clients believe they have no other option but to seek accountability through the legal system.”

Unless settled, the case will proceed to trial, with defendants entitled to apply for strike-out or to mount a full defence.

Avara Foods said it is committed to “playing its part in the restoration of the River Wye by taking accountability for the poultry manure that originates from its supply chain… but reversing the decline of the river is beyond the means of any single organisation.”

Welsh Water and Freemans have also previously rejected responsibility.

The High Court will now consider the claim and any defences submitted. A trial date has not yet been set.

The outcome could have significant implications for how farm-related nutrient management, poultry production, and water company discharges are regulated across river catchments.