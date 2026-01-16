High-horsepower tractors hardest hit in record low year for registrations

Larger tractors bore the brunt of a historic slump in UK registrations last year, as demand for high-horsepower machines fell sharply amid pressure on farm investment.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show UK agricultural tractor registrations in 2025 fell to their lowest level on record, and likely the weakest since before the Second World War.

An updated breakdown by power band and region highlights how the downturn played out across the market.

Almost all power categories recorded fewer registrations in 2025 than in the previous year, but the steepest falls were at the top end of the power range.

Registrations of tractors over 240hp were down by nearly a third compared with 2024. These machines are most commonly bought by arable farms, reflecting the difficult financial position facing that sector.

Below this level, the decline was more modest, with registrations falling by 11% year on year, according to AEA's figures.

Despite the sharp drop in volumes, tractors over 240hp still accounted for 11% of all registrations in 2025. That share was higher than in any year prior to 2024, suggesting demand for larger machines remains structurally important even in a downturn.

The reduced number of high-horsepower tractors had a clear impact on average machine size.

For the first time since 2021, the average power of tractors registered during the year fell compared with the previous year. It dropped from just under 180hp in 2024 to 173hp in 2025.

Although slightly below the level recorded in 2023, the average remained higher than in all earlier years, indicating that longer-term growth in tractor power has paused rather than reversed.

The slowdown also reduced the total power of tractors registered during the year, AEA says. Combined horsepower fell to 1.52 million hp, the lowest level recorded in the past 24 years.

Regional data shows the downturn was widespread but uneven. Most parts of the UK recorded fewer tractor registrations in 2025 than the year before. The South West of England was the main exception, with slightly more machines registered than in 2024.

This is likely to reflect the relatively stronger performance of the dairy sector, which accounts for a significant share of farming in the region. The South East of England and Northern Ireland also saw comparatively small declines.

Elsewhere, registrations fell by at least 10%. Yorkshire, the East Midlands and North Wales were the worst affected, each recording less than three-quarters of the number of tractors registered in 2024.

The figures suggest investment in new machinery remains under pressure heading into 2026, with the slowdown likely to be felt across the wider agricultural machinery supply chain.