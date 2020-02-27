High-profile Leicestershire farmer honoured for industry dedication

Leicestershire farmer Joe Stanley (L) has been honoured for his dedication to advancing the British farming industry

A high-profile Leicestershire farmer and regulator contributor to national newspapers has been honoured for his dedication to British farming.

Joe Stanley, a beef and arable farmer, was presented this year's Meurig Raymond Award at the NFU Conference for his dedication to the industry.

Stanley has become a well-known advocate for the food and farming sector via the mainstream media and on social media.

He is a regular contributor and columnist in national newspapers and farming trade magazines, and last summer hosted BBC Breakfast for a week on his farm near Ashby-de-la-Zouch.







He has also just become the NFU’s Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland county vice chairman.

Joe Stanley said: “It’s a huge honour to have been given this award and many congratulations to all the other nominees.

“All I’ve done is talk about what all the NFU members have been doing for our environment and producing quality food.

"If all of us just put some attention to promoting what we do as an industry that will be such a positive message.”

NFU Director General Terry Jones said Joe Stanley is a 'worthy winner' of this year’s award: “He is the embodiment of what the NFU is all about," he said.

"As well as running his own farming business, he’s an engaged grassroots NFU member and his local branch is enjoying a revival of activity due to his efforts to make the NFU more open and accessible to the younger generation.

“His dedication, hard work and positivity has made him a progressive voice for our industry and helped raise the profile of British farmers and what they do.”

Stanley, representing the NFU East Midlands region, was selected from eight nominees drawn from each of the NFU’s seven English regions and NFU Cymru.

The other nominees were: Judith Jacobs (East Anglia), Bal Padda (West Midlands), Hugh Passmore (South East), Mark Weekes (South West), Clare Morgan (Wales), David Martin (North East), Kit Hopley (North West).