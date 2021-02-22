High quality UK lamb takes centre stage at Gulfood 2021

High quality lamb from the UK is currently taking centre stage at one of the world's biggest annual food trade shows.

Gulfood, which runs from 21 February until Thursday 25 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, features 20 halls packed with food from 85 countries.

Food from the United Kingdom is in spotlight, particularly UK lamb with its importance to the Middle Eastern market.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the event, which is being held under stringent Covid-19 safety and hygiene protocols.

The show is the first major global food and beverage event in almost a year because of the pandemic.

Due to UK international travel restrictions, AHDB’s stand is being hosted by a local representative from the British Centres for Business (BCB).

AHDB Halal Sector Manager Awal Fuseini said demand for UK lamb was growing in popularity in the Middle East due to its unique characteristics.

"Farmers in the UK rear animals mainly on grass due to its ample grasslands and this gives our lamb a distinctive flavour and taste," he added.

“Gulfood provides an excellent platform for us to showcase the quality of lamb from the UK to buyers in the Middle East and further afield.

"The recent appointment of an agent in the region to promote our lamb demonstrates AHDB’s commitment to developing the market for our exporters.”